Karabiner-Elements
A powerful and stable keyboard customizer for macOS.
Supported systems
macOS 13 Ventura
macOS 12 Monterey
macOS 11 Big Sur
Both Intel-based Macs and Apple Silicon Macs are supported.
Easy to use
You can configure simple key mappings from GUI.
Powerful
There are many powerful, predefined rules.
- Diamond cursor
- Emacs key bindings anywhere
- Vi key bindings
- Prevent unintended command-q
- Mouse keys
You can import them from the Internet.
Flexible
You can write your own rules if you want to modify existing rules or create new rules from scratch.
Sponsors
Thank you for supporting Karabiner-Elements!